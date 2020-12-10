Lauren Daigle, Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, Lewis Capaldi, 24kGoldn, More Scheduled To Perform On December 15 “The Voice” Finale

The nineteenth season of NBC’s “The Voice” will conclude with a two-hour results finale on December 15.

As is customary, the finale will feature a plethora of celebrity performances.

According to NBC, the episode will feature performances by Dan + Shay, Jason Derulo, Keith Urban, JP Saxe & Julia Michaels, Lauren Daigle, Lewis Capaldi, Nelly & Tyler Hubbard, and 24kGoldn & iann dior. Song choices are as follows:

Dan + Shay: Take Me Home For Christmas

Jason Derulo: Savage Love / Take You Dancing medley

Keith Urban: One Too Many

JP Saxe & Julia Michaels: If The World Was Ending

Lauren Daigle: You Say

Lewis Capaldi: Before You Go

Nelly & Tyler Hubbard: Just A Lil Bit

24kGoldn & iann dior: Mood

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton are also set to perform in some capacity, while the Top 20 contestants will deliver a special rendition of “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.”

The finale will, of course, reveal this season’s “The Voice” winner. It begins at 9PM ET on the 15.