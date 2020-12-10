in TV News

Lauren Daigle, Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, Lewis Capaldi, 24kGoldn, More Scheduled To Perform On December 15 “The Voice” Finale

NBC confirms the lineup for this season’s “The Voice” finale.

THE VOICE -- "Battle Reality" -- Pictured: Keith Urban -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

The nineteenth season of NBC’s “The Voice” will conclude with a two-hour results finale on December 15.

As is customary, the finale will feature a plethora of celebrity performances.

According to NBC, the episode will feature performances by Dan + Shay, Jason Derulo, Keith Urban, JP Saxe & Julia Michaels, Lauren Daigle, Lewis Capaldi, Nelly & Tyler Hubbard, and 24kGoldn & iann dior. Song choices are as follows:

Dan + Shay: Take Me Home For Christmas
Jason Derulo: Savage Love / Take You Dancing medley
Keith Urban: One Too Many
JP Saxe & Julia Michaels: If The World Was Ending
Lauren Daigle: You Say
Lewis Capaldi: Before You Go
Nelly & Tyler Hubbard: Just A Lil Bit
24kGoldn & iann dior: Mood

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton are also set to perform in some capacity, while the Top 20 contestants will deliver a special rendition of “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.”

The finale will, of course, reveal this season’s “The Voice” winner. It begins at 9PM ET on the 15.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

