Trey Lewis’ “Dicked Down In Dallas” Earns #1 On Billboard Country Song Sales, Makes T15 On Hot Country Songs & Enters Hot 100 Chart Despite Late Release

It did not arrive until day five of the November 27-December 3 sales and streaming tracking period, but Trey Lewis’ “Dicked Down In Dallas” still debuts impressively on key Billboard charts.

The song, notably, takes #1 on the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales Chart. “Dicked Down In Dallas” concurrently starts at #2 on the all-genre Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart. Only BTS’ “Life Goes On” sold more US copies during the November 27-December 3 tracking period.

“Dicked Down In Dallas” additionally starts at #12 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, which ranks country songs based on combined activity from sales, streams and radio airplay.

Billboard has not yet revealed its position, but “Dicked Down In Dallas” does appear on this week’s all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

As irreverently comedic as it is catchy, “Dicked Down In Dallas” caught its initial fire on TikTok. It quickly spread throughout the entire industry and remains inside the Top 3 on the US iTunes song sales chart. It has also amassed well over 3 million streams on Spotify.