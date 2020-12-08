Mallory Merk Signs Deal With Warner Records, Releases Music Video For “Strangers” EP Title Track

This past October, Mallory Merk released her “Strangers” EP. A captivating showcase for a very promising artist, “Strangers” amplified Merk’s already-substantial buzz.

It was not, however, merely fans, critics, and social influencers buzzing over the emerging star. Warner Records also took early notice – and has since signed Merk to a record deal. The major label formally announced the deal Tuesday.

The deal is a partnership with Field Trip Records, the Zack Bia- and James Canton-led entity that has thus far handled Merk’s music.

“Since becoming a part of my family at Field Trip, I have grown as an artist and, more importantly, as a person,” says Merk. “I am inspired by this new journey with my Warner team and how we will make a positive impact together through music.”

“Mallory has a voice and story to tell that cuts through the clutter,” ads Aaron Bay-Schuck of Warner. “One listen to the demos that Gunner Safron and Miles Gersh on my A&R team shared with me made it clear that Mallory was an unbelievably special raw talent that just needed a platform. Her relationships and support from and within the artist and influencer community alike demonstrate that even early in her career, Mallory’s reach is significant. Zack and James at Field Trip are the perfect partners who expertly understand how to break an artist in 2020 and beyond.”

According to the Warner press release, Merk will be releasing new music in 2021. For now, curious fans can continue to enjoy the superb “Strangers” EP, which features the optimal balance of honesty and authenticity. The tracks boast nearly 2 million combined Spotify streams.

As the record deal announcement was breaking, Merk also shared the official video for the “Strangers” title track.