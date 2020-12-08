Gal Gadot & Ricky Martin Set For Interviews, Lana Del Rey To Perform On December 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To support the upcoming theatrical and HBO max release of “Wonder Woman 1984,” star Gal Gadot will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actress will appear for an interview on the Monday, December 14 edition of the late-night talk show.

Ricky Martin will also be an interview guest on the episode, while Lana Del Rey will close the show with a musical performance. The performance will be a noteworthy one for the artist, who has not played a television show since 2012.

Official “Tonight Show” lineups for the December 7-14 string of episodes follow:

Monday, December 7: Guests include Mariah Carey, Andrew Rannells and musical guest José Feliciano. Show 1369A

Tuesday, December 8: Guests include Taraji P. Henson, Chloe Fineman and musical guest Finneas. Show 1370A

Wednesday, December 9: Guests include Jon Hamm, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor ft. Earth, Wind & Fire. Show 1371A

Thursday, December 10: Guests include Bruce Springsteen, J. Balvin and musical guest Mandy Moore. Show 1372A

Friday, December 11: Guests include Kristen Bell, Sienna Miller and musical guest Kelly Clarkson & Brett Eldredge, Show #1373A

