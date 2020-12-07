The Chicks Appearing, Christina Aguilera Performing On December 14 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

NBC just confirmed a strong lineup for the December 14 “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

According to an official announcement, the episode will feature The Chicks as its lead interview guests. The episode will additionally feature a chat with Jamie Demetriou.

Later, Christina Aguilera will deliver a musical performance.

Other upcoming “Late Night” guests include Sam Hunt (December 7), Joe Manganiello (December 8), Aubrey Plaza (December 9), and Blake Shelton (December 10). Complete listings follow:

Monday, December 7: Guests Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play) and musical guest Sam Hunt (Song: “2016,” Album: SOUTHSIDE). Kaz Rodriguez sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1075A.

Tuesday, December 8: Guests Jimmy Fallon (5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon) and Joe Manganiello (Archenemy). Kaz Rodriguez sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1076A.

Wednesday, December 9: Guests Aubrey Plaza (Black Bear) and Natalie Palamides (Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show). Kaz Rodriguez sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1077A.

Thursday, December 10: Guests Blake Shelton (The Voice), Jenny Slate (Little Weirds) and musical guest My Morning Jacket (Song: “Climbing The Ladder,” Album: The Waterfall II). Kaz Rodriguez sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1078A.

Friday, December 11: Guests Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) and Lewis Black (Thanks for Risking Your Life). Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/11/20)

Monday, December 14: Guests The Chicks (Album: Gaslighter), Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats) and musical guest Christina Aguilera. Show 1079A.