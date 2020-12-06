Kate Mara Talks About Her Family’s NFL Teams, “The Bachelorette,” More On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Kate Mara supports her FX on Hulu series “A Teacher” on Monday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

As part of her interview, Mara discusses having family members who own both the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers — and how it complicates watching football on Sundays. She also discusses being a fan of “The Bachelorette,” before addressing her work with Liberia Chimpanzee Protection & Rescue.

The episode will air Monday afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market. You will not have to wait until then to see a video from Mara’s interview, however, as it follows below.

A clip of the daily “12 Days of Giveaways” segment also follows: