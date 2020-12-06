in Music News

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Happy Anywhere” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Blake and Gwen score another #1 together.

Gwen and Blake in Happy Anywhere | Video screen | Warner Music Nashville

This past spring, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” reached #1 at country radio.

This week, their follow-up collaboration does the same.

Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani)” rises one place to #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart. In addition to ruling for chart points, “Nobody But You” ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the November 29-December 5 tracking period.

Chris Lane’s “Big, Big Plans” ascends to #2 on this week’s chart, while Parker McCollum’s “Pretty Heart” rises three places to #3. Russell Dickerson’s “Love You Like I Used To” holds at #4, and Jon Pardi’s “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” rises two places to #5.

