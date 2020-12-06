All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Scores 12th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” continues its monster run atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart. The collaboration spends a twelfth total week at #1.

The immensely successful single received ~2,838 spins during the November 29-December 5 tracking period. The count may be 63 plays short of last week’s mark, but it keeps “Monsters” nearly 350 spins ahead of the competition.

“Monsters” has ruled for twelve of the past thirteen weeks, ceding the throne to Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” for one week in early October.

Peach Tree Rascals’ “Mariposa,” which received ~2,492 plays (+82), rises one spot to #2. Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet?” descends one spot to #3, and I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’s “Leave Me Alone” keeps at #4.

Cannons’ “Fire For You” enjoys a one-place rise to #5.