Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Reaches Top 5 At Pop Radio, AJR’s “Bang!” Joins Top 10

“positions” and “Bang!” make moves at pop radio.

Powered by the week’s top airplay gain, Ariana Grande’s “positions” blasts into the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up three places, “positions” earns #4 on this week’s listing. The hit single received 14,857 spins during the November 29-December 5 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 2,565.

That increase represents this week’s best — by a margin of more than 1,100 spins.

— As “positions” hits the Top 5, AJR’s “Bang!” joins the Top 10. The multi-format hit garnered 9,343 spins during the tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 579.

