24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Spends 7th Week As #1 Song On Pop Radio Chart

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” remains the song to beat at pop radio. The multi-format smash enjoys a seventh consecutive week #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

The song received ~19,339 spins during the November 29-December 5 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 308 but keeps “Mood” more than 1600 spins ahead of the pack.

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” again the #2 song, received ~17,700 spins this week (+121).

Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” rises one spot to #3, and Ariana Grande’s “positions” blasts three places to #4. Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” concurrently slides two spots to #5 on this week’s listing.