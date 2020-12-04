in Music News

Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

“Wonder” reached #1 in the early morning hours Friday.

Shawn Mendes by Glen Luchford, press photo courtesy of Island Records and The Lede Company

Within hours of its release, Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” rocketed to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

“Wonder” holds the #1 position as of press time at 2:15AM ET Friday morning.

Carrie Underwood’s “My Gift,” which ruled the chart at the time of the Shawn Mendes album’s midnight debut, is now #2 on the listing.

The Apple Music Backyard Sessions Edition of Miley Cyrus’ “Plastic Hearts” follows at #3, and Pentatonix’s “We Need A Little Christmas” occupies the #4 position. Hollywood Undead’s new “New Empire, Vol. 2” currently sits at #5 on the iTunes chart.

YUNGBLUD’s new “weird!” is just outside the Top 5 at #6.

Carrie UnderwoodHollywood UndeadMiley Cyruspentatonixshawn mendeswonderyungblud

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dixie D’Amelio’s New Single “One Whole Day” Featuring Wiz Khalifa Receives Big Spotify Looks; Video Premiering At 1PM