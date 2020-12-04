Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Within hours of its release, Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” rocketed to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

“Wonder” holds the #1 position as of press time at 2:15AM ET Friday morning.

Carrie Underwood’s “My Gift,” which ruled the chart at the time of the Shawn Mendes album’s midnight debut, is now #2 on the listing.

The Apple Music Backyard Sessions Edition of Miley Cyrus’ “Plastic Hearts” follows at #3, and Pentatonix’s “We Need A Little Christmas” occupies the #4 position. Hollywood Undead’s new “New Empire, Vol. 2” currently sits at #5 on the iTunes chart.

YUNGBLUD’s new “weird!” is just outside the Top 5 at #6.