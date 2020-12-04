Olivia Rodrigo Appearing On December 10 “Good Morning America,” Joshua Bassett Set For December 11 “GMA3”

In support of the new “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special,” stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett will make television appearances.

Rodrigo will appear on the December 10 edition of ABC’s daytime flagship “Good Morning America.” The episode will also feature a chat with “Wild Mountain Thyme” stars Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan.

Bassett will then participate in an interview on the December 11 edition of “GMA3: What You Need To Know.” Michael Eric Dyson and Dionne Warwick are also set for that day’s edition of the “GMA” spin-off series.

The new “HSM:TM” holiday special premieres on December 11.

