Emily Blunt & Jamie Dornan Listed For December 10 “Good Morning America” Episode

“Wild Mountain Thyme” star Jamie Dornan has added yet another US television appearance to his “Wild Mountain Thyme” support tour.

This appearance will not, however, be in the form of a solo interview.

According to ABC, Dornan and co-star Emily Blunt will be appearing for a joint interview on the December 10 “Good Morning America.” The episode will also feature a chat with “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” star Olivia Rodrigo and a new edition of “Deals and Steals” with Tory Johnson.

To hype “Wild Mountain Thyme” for US audiences, Dornan recently appeared on “Live With Kelly & Ryan” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” He will also be appearing on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on December 9.