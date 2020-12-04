in TV News

Emily Blunt & Jamie Dornan Listed For December 10 “Good Morning America” Episode

They co-star in “Wild Mountain Thyme.”

Wild Mountain Thyme - Promotional Poster | Bleecker Street/LGF

“Wild Mountain Thyme” star Jamie Dornan has added yet another US television appearance to his “Wild Mountain Thyme” support tour.

This appearance will not, however, be in the form of a solo interview.

According to ABC, Dornan and co-star Emily Blunt will be appearing for a joint interview on the December 10 “Good Morning America.” The episode will also feature a chat with “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” star Olivia Rodrigo and a new edition of “Deals and Steals” with Tory Johnson.

To hype “Wild Mountain Thyme” for US audiences, Dornan recently appeared on “Live With Kelly & Ryan” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” He will also be appearing on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on December 9.

abcemily bluntgood morning americajamie dornanwild mountain thyme

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo Appearing On December 10 “Good Morning America,” Joshua Bassett Set For December 11 “GMA3”

Miley Cyrus, Ari Lennox, Ingrid Andress, Sturgill Simpson Scheduled To Perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Episodes