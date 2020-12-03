Shawn Mendes Scheduled For Interview, Performance On December 7 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Shawn Mendes will be releasing his new album “Wonder” this Friday, December 4.
On the heels of the release, the pop sensation will appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” CBS lists Mendes as an interview and musical guest for the December 7 episode.
Matthew McConaughey will also be appearing as an interview guest on the broadcast.
Listings for the next few “Corden” episodes follow:
Thursday, Dec. 3
Bryan Cranston; musical performance by Rufus Wainwright (n)
Friday, Dec. 4
Kevin Bacon; Jamie Oliver (n)
Monday, Dec. 7
Matthew McConaughey; talk and musical performance by Shawn Mendes (n)
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Meryl Streep; talk and musical performance by Billy Eichner (n)
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Jamie Dornan; Dr. Michael Eric Dyson (n)
