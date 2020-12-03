New Queen Latifah Drama “The Equalizer” Will Air After CBS’ Super Bowl Coverage On February 7, 2021

New CBS drama “The Equalizer” will receive a valuable opportunity to build its audience.

According to CBS, the new drama will air immediately after its coverage of the Super Bowl on February 7, 2021. Airing after the Super Bowl by no means guarantees the show will become a hit, but it does guarantee a strong initial sampling.

“THE EQUALIZER is a reimagining of the classic series starring Queen Latifah (“Chicago,” “Bessie”) as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn,” says CBS of the new series.

Late local news will air immediately after “The Equalizer,” with an original installment of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” set to follow.

Following the post-Super Bowl premiere, “The Equalizer” will move to its regular timeslot of Sundays at 8PM ET/PT.

In addition to confirming its post-Super Bowl lineup, CBS announced that new episodes of “FBI” and “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will air following the AFC Championship game on January 24, 2021.

“The Super Bowl and the AFC Championship Game in primetime is the ultimate combination to promote and showcase an episode of a highly anticipated new series, a rising procedural drama and our acclaimed late night franchises,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “With these games and the GRAMMYs, CBS will have the biggest audience events on television for three consecutive weeks in early 2021. I can’t think of a better way to start the new year or a better promotional environment for our mid-season schedule.”