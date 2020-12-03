Mariah Carey Re-Confirmed For December 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

For a brief window this week, the NBC.com website listed Mariah Carey for the December 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episode. Her name was nonetheless absent from the official press release, with the network instead listing Dolly Parton.

NBC just issued new listings, and Carey is indeed part of the December 7 lineup.

Appearing in support of “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” the entertainment icon will be the lead interview guest on the December 7. Andrew Rannells will also appear for an interview, while Jose Feliciano will deliver a musical performance.

Dolly Parton is no longer listed; the full set of lineups follows:

Thursday, December 3: Guests include Jason Bateman, Carrie Underwood and musical guest Carrie Underwood. Show 1367A

Friday, December 4: Guests include President Barack Obama and musical guest Liam Gallagher. Show 1368A

Monday, December 7: Guests include Mariah Carey, Andrew Rannells and musical guest José Feliciano. Show 1369A

Tuesday, December 8: Guests include Taraji P. Henson, Chloe Fineman and musical guest Finneas. Show 1370A

Wednesday, December 9: Guests include Jon Hamm, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor ft. Earth, Wind & Fire. Show 1371A

Thursday, December 10: Guests include Bruce Springsteen and musical guest Mandy Moore. Show 1372A