Trey Lewis’ “Dicked Down In Dallas” Reaches #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Sales Chart

“Dicked Down In Dallas” hit #1 earlier Tuesday.

Trey Lewis - Dicked Down In Dallas | Cover Art

Over the past year, numerous country artists have harnessed the power of social media (particularly TikTok) to amplify the impact of their new music.

The latest example is Trey Lewis, whose “Dicked Down In Dallas” rocketed up the US iTunes sales chart immediately following its release Tuesday. The song retains the chart’s #1 position as of press time at 1:30PM ET; real-time trending data reveals a comfortable lead over the #2 song.

Lewis boasts over 260,000 followers on his TikTok account.

“#1 all genre and country charts,” wrote Lewis in a message to his TikTok followers. “From playing in Mexican restaurants, all the heartbreak, everything. To now. I’ll give the glory god. to now. All worth it. Thank you all. We did it!”

