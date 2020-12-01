Justin Bieber Chats About Hailey’s Thanksgiving Cooking, His Recent Performances, Tattoos & More On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Justin Bieber on 12/1/20 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Justin Bieber appears on Tuesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
The appearance includes an interview, during which the 2021 Grammy nominee discusses a multitude of topics. Focus areas include spending his wife Hailey’s Thanksgiving cooking, their thoughts about having children, his new tattoo, his Brad Pitt-inspired hair goals, a dangerous water incident, and his recent music and performances.
Bieber also participates in a game of “Danger Word” and the daily “12 Days of Giveaways” segment.
The full episode will air Tuesday afternoon (check local listings for the start time in your market), but initial videos from the interview follow. Photos from Bieber’s in-studio “Ellen” appearance also follow.
