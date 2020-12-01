in Music News

Songs By All Time Low & Blackbear, Pop Smoke, Ritt Momney, The Kid LAROI Added By Z100 New York

“Monsters,” “What You Know Bout Love,” “Put Your Records On,” and “So Done” are on the Z100 playlist.

All TIme Low by Jimmy Fontaine, press photo courtesy of Fueled By Ramen/Elektra

As we near the end of the year, New York’s #1 Hit Music Station is still making additions to its playlist. Z100, that station, officially added four songs in conjunction with the December 1 Mediabase pop radio add board.

The new additions include All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear),” Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love,” Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On,” and The Kid LAROI’s “So Done.”

The “Monsters” add comes amid the song’s dominance at the alternative format. The hit collaboration has spent eleven of the past twelve weeks atop the alternative airplay chart.

“What You Know Bout Love,” a streaming sensation, has been making inroads at pop and rhythmic radio in recent weeks. “Put You Records On,” a cover of the Corinne Bailey Rae signature, is taking off at radio after making viral waves on social platforms.

Officially impacting this week, “So Done” will surely rank as one of the most added songs.

Headline Planet’s complete add recap is due later Tuesday.

all time lowblackbearmonsterspop smokeput your records onritt momneyso donethe kid laroiwhat you know bout love

