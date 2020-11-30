in Music News

7 Songs From Megan Thee Stallion’s “Good News” Appear On This Week’s Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Megan Thee Stallion has ample representation on this week’s Hot 100.

Megan Thee Stallion - Good News Cover | 300 Entertainment

This week’s Hot 100 chart brings “Good News” for Megan Thee Stallion. Seven songs from the new album appear on this week’s listing.

“Body” leads the way at #12 on the all-genre chart, which accounts for streams, sales, and radio airplay.

“Don’t Stop (featuring Young Thug)” earns #62, and “Cry Baby (featuring DaBaby)” takes #71. “Girls In The Hood” (#80), “Shots Fired” (#82), “Do It On The Tip (featuring City Girls)” (#92), and “Circles” (#94) also appear on this week’s edition of the chart.

In addition to charting with the seven “Good News” tracks, Megan Thee Stallion claims the #23 position as a featured artist on Cardi B’s “WAP.”

“Good News” concurrently takes #2 on this week’s Billboard 200.

good newsmegan thee stallion

