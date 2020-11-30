7 Songs From Megan Thee Stallion’s “Good News” Appear On This Week’s Billboard Hot 100 Chart

This week’s Hot 100 chart brings “Good News” for Megan Thee Stallion. Seven songs from the new album appear on this week’s listing.

“Body” leads the way at #12 on the all-genre chart, which accounts for streams, sales, and radio airplay.

“Don’t Stop (featuring Young Thug)” earns #62, and “Cry Baby (featuring DaBaby)” takes #71. “Girls In The Hood” (#80), “Shots Fired” (#82), “Do It On The Tip (featuring City Girls)” (#92), and “Circles” (#94) also appear on this week’s edition of the chart.

In addition to charting with the seven “Good News” tracks, Megan Thee Stallion claims the #23 position as a featured artist on Cardi B’s “WAP.”

“Good News” concurrently takes #2 on this week’s Billboard 200.