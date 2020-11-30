Leslie Odom Jr, Meghan Trainor Set To Chat & Perform On Upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episodes

New “Ellen DeGeneres Show” lineups just arrived, and they include two noteworthy holiday performances.
According to the new listings, Leslie Odom, Jr will perform “Last Christmas” on the December 9 episode. He will also participate in an interview with Ellen.
Meghan Trainor will then perform “White Christmas” on the December 11 broadcast. She, too, will be a joint interview and musical guest.
Both artists released new holiday albums this year. Odom shared “The Christmas Album,” while Trainor delivered “A Very Trainor Christmas.”
Complete listings for upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episodes follow. The listings, as a reminder, are subject-to-change.
December 1 – Justin Bieber, musical guest Russell Dickerson
December 2 – Aubrey Plaza, Lil Nas X
December 3 – Diane Keaton, Isla Fisher
December 4 – Bryan Cranston, Anya Taylor-Joy
December 7 – Kate Mara
December 8 – Chance The Rapper
December 9 – Interview and musical guest Leslie Odom, Jr
December 10 – Pharrell
December 11 – James Corden, interview and musical guest Meghan Trainor
December 14 – Chris Harrison, Michelle Buteau
December 15 – Samantha Bee, Jose Andres
December 16 – Paula Abdul
December 17 – Allison Janney, Maren Morris
December 18 – Jessica Alba, guest host tWitch
