Leslie Odom Jr, Meghan Trainor Set To Chat & Perform On Upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episodes

New “Ellen DeGeneres Show” lineups just arrived, and they include two noteworthy holiday performances.

According to the new listings, Leslie Odom, Jr will perform “Last Christmas” on the December 9 episode. He will also participate in an interview with Ellen.

Meghan Trainor will then perform “White Christmas” on the December 11 broadcast. She, too, will be a joint interview and musical guest.

Both artists released new holiday albums this year. Odom shared “The Christmas Album,” while Trainor delivered “A Very Trainor Christmas.”

Complete listings for upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episodes follow. The listings, as a reminder, are subject-to-change.

December 1 – Justin Bieber, musical guest Russell Dickerson

December 2 – Aubrey Plaza, Lil Nas X

December 3 – Diane Keaton, Isla Fisher

December 4 – Bryan Cranston, Anya Taylor-Joy

December 7 – Kate Mara

December 8 – Chance The Rapper

December 9 – Interview and musical guest Leslie Odom, Jr

December 10 – Pharrell

December 11 – James Corden, interview and musical guest Meghan Trainor

December 14 – Chris Harrison, Michelle Buteau

December 15 – Samantha Bee, Jose Andres

December 16 – Paula Abdul

December 17 – Allison Janney, Maren Morris

December 18 – Jessica Alba, guest host tWitch