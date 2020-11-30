in TV News

Carrie Underwood Scheduled For Interview, Performance On December 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

She will be supporting her Christmas album and special.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0924 -- Pictured: Singer Carrie Underwood performs "Love Wins" on September 13, 2018 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

The day her Christmas special “My Gift” premieres on HBO Max, country superstar Carrie Underwood will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Underwood will be an interview and musical guest on the episode. The appearance will also serve as promotion for her recently released holiday album of the same name.

Jason Bateman will appear as the lead interview guest on December 3; complete listings follow:

Monday, November 30: Guests include Nick Kroll, Lily Collins and musical guest Matt Berninger. Show 1364A

Tuesday, December 1: Guests include Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, Governor Andrew Cuomo and musical guest The Smashing Pumpkins. Show 165A

Wednesday, December 2: Guests include Jamie Dornan, Joe Manganiello and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. Show 1366A

Thursday, December 3: Guests include Jason Bateman, Carrie Underwood and musical guest Carrie Underwood. Show 1367A

Friday, December 4: Guests include Sienna Miller and musical guest Liam Gallagher. Show 1368A

Monday, December 7: Guests include Andrew Rannells. Show 1369A

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

