in TV News

Gayle King, Alison Brie Appear On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

They appear on day four of the 12 Days of Giveaway Celebration.

Alison Brie on 11/30/20 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” continues its 2020-21 season — and its ongoing “12 Days of Giveaways” celebration — with a new installment Monday.

The episode, which marks the fourth day of the giveaway campaign, features appearances by Gayle King and Alison Brie.

King discusses a number of topics, including her experience quarantining in Oprah Winfrey’s guest house. She also reflects on what has been an unbelievably busy year for major news stories.

Brie reminisces on her first meeting with Ellen, which included sharing a not-safe-for-work photo. She also chats about her new rescue kittens and her recently released Hulu film “Happiest Season.”

The episode will air Monday afternoon, but initial videos are already available below.

alison brieGayle Kingthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa, The Weeknd Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Veronika Reach Top 50