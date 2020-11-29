Gayle King, Alison Brie Appear On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” continues its 2020-21 season — and its ongoing “12 Days of Giveaways” celebration — with a new installment Monday.

The episode, which marks the fourth day of the giveaway campaign, features appearances by Gayle King and Alison Brie.

King discusses a number of topics, including her experience quarantining in Oprah Winfrey’s guest house. She also reflects on what has been an unbelievably busy year for major news stories.

Brie reminisces on her first meeting with Ellen, which included sharing a not-safe-for-work photo. She also chats about her new rescue kittens and her recently released Hulu film “Happiest Season.”

The episode will air Monday afternoon, but initial videos are already available below.