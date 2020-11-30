in Music News

All 7 Songs From BTS’ “BE” Appear On Billboard Hot 100 Chart; Four Appear In Top 25

BTS makes a big splash on this week’s Hot 100 chart.

Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

As previously reported, BTS claims the #1 spot on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 with the debuting “Life Goes On” and the #3 spot with the enduring “Dynamite.”

Those are not the group’s only songs on this week’s chart. The other five songs from the group’s new “BE” also appear on this week’s listing.

“Blue & Grey” starts at #13 on the all-genre chart, while “Stay” takes #22. “Fly To My Room” grabs #69, “Telepathy” takes #70, and “Dis-ease” earns #72.

The only “BE” track not on the Hot 100 is the non-musical “Skit.”

The Hot 100 accounts for activity from sales, streams, and radio activity. Radio was essentially a non-factor for everything but lead single “Dynamite” (release day focus track “Life Goes On” also received nominal but ultimately inconsequential airplay); the rest relied purely on sales and streaming.

As an overall album, “BE” takes #1 on this week’s Billboard 200. It is the superstar group’s fifth number one album in the United States.

