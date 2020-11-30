in Music News

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Body” reached the top spot Monday evening.

Megan Thee Stallion - Body Video Screen | 300 Entertainment/1501

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” continues to resonate with the music-buying public.

Monday, the buzzy track reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. It holds the top spot as of press time at 8PM ET.

“Body” seized the throne from GOT7’s “Last Piece,” which spent most of the day in the pinnacle position.

“Body” appears on Megan’s recently released album “Good News.” The track made an immediate, cross-platform impact, racking up strong audio and video streaming numbers in addition to its glowing sales figures. The artist’s performance at the American Music Awards also captured immense interest.

