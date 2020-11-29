Songs By Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa, The Weeknd Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Veronika Reach Top 50

Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa)” and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #49, “Prisoner” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The “Plastic Hearts” collaboration garnered 1,121 spins during the November 22-28 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 796.

Up eleven places, “Save Your Tears” grabs #39 with 1,001 spins (+711).

— As “Prisoner” and “Save Your Tears” make their chart debuts, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” and Veronika’s “So Many Lies” make moves just below the chart. Both songs officially enter the Top 50.

Played 328 times during the tracking period (+204), “Dakiti” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #48 song. It was #63 last week.

“So Many Lies,” which received 289 spins (+87), rises five spots to #50.