Songs By Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa, The Weeknd Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Veronika Reach Top 50

“Prisoner,” “Save Your Tears,” “Dakiti,” and “So Many Lies” make gains at pop radio.

Dua Lipa & Miley Cyrus in Prisoner video, directed by Miley and Alana O'Herlihy | Video screen | RCA Records

Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa)” and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #49, “Prisoner” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The “Plastic Hearts” collaboration garnered 1,121 spins during the November 22-28 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 796.

Up eleven places, “Save Your Tears” grabs #39 with 1,001 spins (+711).

— As “Prisoner” and “Save Your Tears” make their chart debuts, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” and Veronika’s “So Many Lies” make moves just below the chart. Both songs officially enter the Top 50.

Played 328 times during the tracking period (+204), “Dakiti” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #48 song. It was #63 last week.

“So Many Lies,” which received 289 spins (+87), rises five spots to #50.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

