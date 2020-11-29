in Music News

Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

“Lasting Lover” takes over the #1 spot at dance radio.

James Arthur in Lasting Lover - Video Screen | Sony Music Entertainment

Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover,” the #4 song on last week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart, improves to #1 this week.

“Lasting Lover” takes over the throne on the strength of 441 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 58.

Tiesto’s “The Business,” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #2 this week. The Tiesto song received 427 spins during the November 22-28 tracking period (-6).

Up three places, Jackson Wang & Galantis’ “Pretty Please” takes #3. Illenium’s “Nightlight (featuring Annika Wells)” drops one spot to #4, and David Guetta & Sia’s “Let’s Love” descends two places to #5.

annika wellsdavid guettagalantisilleniumjackson wangjames arthurlasting loversiasigalatiesto

