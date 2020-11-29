Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio, Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade” Reaches Top 30

After debuting at #37 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” blasts into the Top 25 on this week’s listing.

Played 3,783 times during the November 22-28 tracking period, “Monster” jumps to #22 on the official listing. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 2,210 spins, which ranks as the top airplay gain.

— As “Monster” enters the Top 25, Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV)” moves into the Top 30.

The reigning rhythmic radio #1 rises two places to #30 on this week’s pop chart. The collaboration received 2,478 tracking period plays, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 346.