Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat’s “Baby, I’m Jealous” Top 20

A pair of high-profile collaborations make upward moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” officially enters the Top 15, while Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat)” moves into the Top 20.
Up two places, “Lonely” earns #15 on this week’s chart. The collaboration received 6,259 spins during the November 22-28 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 287.
“Baby, I’m Jealous” also rises two spots, in its case moving from #22 to #20. The Bebe-Doja single garnered 4,029 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 181 spins.
