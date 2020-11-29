in Music News

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat’s “Baby, I’m Jealous” Top 20

“Lonely” and “Baby, I’m Jealous” rise on the pop radio chart.

Justin Bieber in Lonely | Video screen | UMG

A pair of high-profile collaborations make upward moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” officially enters the Top 15, while Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat)” moves into the Top 20.

Up two places, “Lonely” earns #15 on this week’s chart. The collaboration received 6,259 spins during the November 22-28 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 287.

“Baby, I’m Jealous” also rises two spots, in its case moving from #22 to #20. The Bebe-Doja single garnered 4,029 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 181 spins.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

