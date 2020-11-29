Dua Lipa & DaBaby’s “Levitating” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring Dua Lipa)” continues its ascent on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
The song, which was #11 on last week’s listing, improves to #10 this week.
“Levitating” received ~9,762 spins during the November 22-28 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 453 plays.
“Levitating” is the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s chart. It follows “Don’t Start Now” and “Break My Heart” as the third Top 10 hit from Dua Lipa’s Grammy-nominated “Future Nostalgia” album; those songs both ultimately reached #1.
