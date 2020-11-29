Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” Remains #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Earlier this fall, Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” enjoyed a three-week reign atop the Mediabase pop radio chart.
This week, it becomes a multi-week #1 at a second format. Played ~5,532 times at the format during the November 22-28 tracking period, “Savage Love” spends a second week atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.
This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 69, but it is enough to keep “Savage Love” ahead of the competition.
Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” stays at #2 this week, while Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” rises one place to #3. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” drops one spot to #4, and Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” holds at #5.
