24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Spends 6th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Mood” enjoys another week atop the pop radio chart.

Iann Dior & 24kGoldn - Mood video screen | Columbia

Although it endures a slight decline from last week’s record-breaking airplay mark, 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” remains a clear #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~19,646 times during the November 22-28 tracking period, “Mood” celebrates a sixth week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s record mark by 418, but it keeps “Mood” more than 2,000 spins ahead of the competition.

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” again the #2 song, received ~17,578 spins (+615).

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” rises one spot to #3, and Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” climbs one rung to #4. Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” concurrently falls two places to #5.

