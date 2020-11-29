HARDY, Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson’s “One Beer” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

HARDY’s “One Beer (featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson)” unsurprisingly climbs to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio chart.

Up three places, “One Beer” seizes the throne from Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown.” HARDY notably served as a co-writer for that song as well.

In addition to ruling for chart points, “One Beer” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the November 22-28 tracking period.

Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani)” rises one spot to #2 this week, and Chris Lane’s “Big, Big Plans” ascends two spots to #3. Russell Dickerson’s “Love You Like I Used To” descends two spots to #4, and the aforementioned “More Than My Hometown” drops to #5.