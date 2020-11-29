All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Reaches 11th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” celebrates an eleventh week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

The smash alternative hit tops this week’s listing thanks to the ~2,900 spins it received during the November 22-28 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 136 but keeps “Monsters” comfortably in front of the competition.

The #2 song, in fact, endured a bigger spin loss this week.

Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet,” again the #2 song, received ~2,500 tracking period plays (-208).

Peach Tree Rascals’ “Mariposa” ascends one spot to #3, and I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’s “Leave Me Alone” ticks up one spot to #4. Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” concurrently drops two spots to #5.