Meghan Trainor, Carrie Underwood Performing On Upcoming TODAY Show Episodes

Meghan Trainor and Carrie Underwood both released holiday albums this year, with the former sharing “A Very Trainor Christmas” and the latter offering “My Gift.”

To support their projects and help celebrate the holiday season, both artists will be performing on NBC’s TODAY Show.

According to official listings, Trainor will perform on the December 2 edition of the daytime talk show. The performance will air during the main 7-9AM window.

Appearing behalf of the album and her new HBO Max special, Underwood will be an interview and musical guest during the 7-9AM window on December 3. She will also participate in an interview during the 10-11AM hour.

NBC’s complete TODAY listings follow (subject to change):

Tuesday, December 1

Wednesday, December 2

(7-9 a.m.) Meghan Trainor on TODAY. Citi Music Series: Meghan Trainor performs on TODAY.

(10-11 a.m.) Meghan Trainor on TODAY.

Thursday, December 3

(7-9 a.m.) Carrie Underwood on TODAY. Citi Music Series: Carrie Underwood performs on TODAY.

(10-11 a.m.) Carrie Underwood on HBO's My Gift: A Christmas Special.

Friday, December 4

(10-11 a.m.) Neil Patrick Harris on TODAY. Amanda Seyfried on TODAY.