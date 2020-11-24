in Music News

Taylor Swift Returns To Grammy Album Of The Year Race; “Folklore” Competing With Albums From Dua Lipa, Post Malone, HAIM, Jacob Collier, Jhene Aiko, Coldplay, Black Pumas

Taylor Swift’s “folklore” is in this year’s AOTY race.

Taylor Swift is back in the Grammy race for Album of the Year.

After missing out on nominations for “reputation” and “Lover,” the two-time AOTY winner returns to the mix with “folklore.” The nomination was confirmed during Tuesday afternoon’s nominations announcement.

“folklore” will contend with Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” HAIM’s “Women In Music, Pt 3,” Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia,” Black Pumas’ “Black Pumas,” Jhene Aiko’s “Chilombo,” Jacob Collier’s “Djesse Vol. 3,” and Coldplay’s “Everyday Life” for the coveted honor.

Swift also has a “Big Four” nomination in the Song of the Year category (“cardigan”). Her other 2021 nominations include Pop Vocal Album (“folklore”), Pop Solo Performance (“cardigan”), Pop Duo/Group Performance (“exile”) and Best Song Written for Visual Media (“Beautiful Ghosts”).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

