in Music News

BTS Scores First Grammy Nomination; “Dynamite” Competing With “Exile,” “Un Dia,” “Intentions,” “Rain On Me” For Pop Duo/Group Performance

BTS received a nomination for this year’s Grammys.

BTS - Dynamite press conference (courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment)

During a press conference earlier this year, BTS talked about its goals regarding the annual Grammy Awards ceremony. The group, which had just hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, expressed interest in delivering a solo performance, receiving a nomination, and winning an award.

BTS is one-third of the way there.

The Recording Academy today announced that the group’s “Dynamite” has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The hit will compete against Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me,” Taylor Swift’s “exile (featuring bon iver),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy’s “Un Dia,” and Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo).”

ariana grandebad bunnybon iverbtsdua lipadynamiteGrammysj balvinJustin BieberLady GagaquavotainyTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift Returns To Billboard Social 50 Chart Following Masters Sale, Re-Recording Confirmation

Taylor Swift Returns To Grammy Album Of The Year Race; “Folklore” Competing With Albums From Dua Lipa, Post Malone, HAIM, Jacob Collier, Jhene Aiko, Coldplay, Black Pumas