BTS Scores First Grammy Nomination; “Dynamite” Competing With “Exile,” “Un Dia,” “Intentions,” “Rain On Me” For Pop Duo/Group Performance

During a press conference earlier this year, BTS talked about its goals regarding the annual Grammy Awards ceremony. The group, which had just hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, expressed interest in delivering a solo performance, receiving a nomination, and winning an award.
BTS is one-third of the way there.
The Recording Academy today announced that the group’s “Dynamite” has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The hit will compete against Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me,” Taylor Swift’s “exile (featuring bon iver),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy’s “Un Dia,” and Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo).”
