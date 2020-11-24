in Music News

Dua Lipa, Post Malone Score Nominations In All “Big Three” Grammy Awards Categories

They have releases up for Album, Record and Song.

Two of the year’s most resonant superstars will be in contention for all “Big Three” categories when the Grammy Awards ceremony takes place in late January.

Made official during Tuesday’s announcement, Dua Lipa and Post Malone each have releases up for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Lipa will be competing in Album with “Future Nostalgia” and in Record and Song with “Don’t Start Now.” Post Malone has an Album nomination for “Hollywood’s Bleeding” and Song nominations for his smash “Circles.”

The general field also includes Best New Artist (hence the term “Big Four”), but neither Dua Lipa nor Post Malone was eligible. Dua Lipa won the award in 2019.

The full set of General Field nominations follow:

Album of the Year
Coldplay – Everyday Life
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift – folklore
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 3
HAIM – Women In Music Pt III
Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe)
Jhene Aiko – Chilombo

Record of the Year
Black Pumas – Colors
Beyonce – Black Parade
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR
Doja Cat – Say So
Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce – Savage
Post Malone – Circles
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Song of the Year (awarded to songwriters, not listed below)
Beyonce – Black Parade
Roddy Ricch – The Box
Taylor Swift – cardigan
Post Malone – Circles
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
HER – I Can’t Breathe
JP Saxe & Julia Michaels – If The World Was Ending

Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Megan Thee Stallion
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Noah Cyrus
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
D Smoke

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

