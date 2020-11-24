Dua Lipa, Post Malone Score Nominations In All “Big Three” Grammy Awards Categories

Two of the year’s most resonant superstars will be in contention for all “Big Three” categories when the Grammy Awards ceremony takes place in late January.

Made official during Tuesday’s announcement, Dua Lipa and Post Malone each have releases up for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Lipa will be competing in Album with “Future Nostalgia” and in Record and Song with “Don’t Start Now.” Post Malone has an Album nomination for “Hollywood’s Bleeding” and Song nominations for his smash “Circles.”

The general field also includes Best New Artist (hence the term “Big Four”), but neither Dua Lipa nor Post Malone was eligible. Dua Lipa won the award in 2019.

The full set of General Field nominations follow:

Album of the Year

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift – folklore

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 3

HAIM – Women In Music Pt III

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe)

Jhene Aiko – Chilombo

Record of the Year

Black Pumas – Colors

Beyonce – Black Parade

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR

Doja Cat – Say So

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce – Savage

Post Malone – Circles

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Song of the Year (awarded to songwriters, not listed below)

Beyonce – Black Parade

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Taylor Swift – cardigan

Post Malone – Circles

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

HER – I Can’t Breathe

JP Saxe & Julia Michaels – If The World Was Ending

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Megan Thee Stallion

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Noah Cyrus

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

D Smoke