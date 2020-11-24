in Music News

Taylor Swift Returns To Billboard Social 50 Chart Following Masters Sale, Re-Recording Confirmation

Taylor Swift re-enters the chart at #17.

Taylor Swift - Promo image by Beth Garrabrant, courtesy of Republic Records

Last Monday, news broke that Scooter Braun and his Ithaca Holdings organization had re-sold Taylor Swift’s Big Machine era masters to an unidentified firm (later revealed as Shamrock Capital). Taylor Swift subsequently responded to the story, while announcing that she had already begun the process of re-recording the old songs to create versions she could fully own.

Both the initial news and Swift’s response sent the entire music industry buzzing, and the chatter thrusts the superstar artist back onto the Billboard Social 50.

Swift resurfaces at #17 on this week’s edition of the chart, which accounts for key social media engagement metrics.

This week marks Swift’s 420nd appearance on the Social 50. She topped the chart in 2012, 2013, 2014, and on multiple occasions in 2015.

Taylor Swift

