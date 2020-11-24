in Music News

Chris Stapleton’s Song” Starting Over” Reaches New Peak On Billboard Hot 100, “You Should Probably Leave” Makes Bubbling Under Hot 100

Chris Stapleton has a pair of songs on the key Billboard charts this week.

Chris Stapleton - Starting Over Cover | Mercury Nashville, via Instagram

In conjunction with the album, the title track from Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” reaches a new high on the Billboard Hot 100. Another standout track from the album concurrently debuts on the Bubbling Under Hot 100.

Up twenty-three places, “Starting Over” takes #25 on this week’s edition of the Hot 100. The song becomes his third-highest-peaking hit, trailing only the Justin Timberlake collaboration “Say Something” (#9) and his commercial breakthrough cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” (#20).

The Hot 100 ranks songs from all genres based on sales, streams, and radio airplay.

“You Should Probably Leave” meanwhile takes #8 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100, which ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100. “You Should Probably Leave” was a secondary focus track during release week, receiving noteworthy looks (and noteworthy success) on digital platforms.

