Chris Stapleton’s Song” Starting Over” Reaches New Peak On Billboard Hot 100, “You Should Probably Leave” Makes Bubbling Under Hot 100

In conjunction with the album, the title track from Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” reaches a new high on the Billboard Hot 100. Another standout track from the album concurrently debuts on the Bubbling Under Hot 100.

Up twenty-three places, “Starting Over” takes #25 on this week’s edition of the Hot 100. The song becomes his third-highest-peaking hit, trailing only the Justin Timberlake collaboration “Say Something” (#9) and his commercial breakthrough cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” (#20).

The Hot 100 ranks songs from all genres based on sales, streams, and radio airplay.

“You Should Probably Leave” meanwhile takes #8 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100, which ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100. “You Should Probably Leave” was a secondary focus track during release week, receiving noteworthy looks (and noteworthy success) on digital platforms.