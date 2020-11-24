in Music News

Songs By Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber, The Weeknd Added By Z100 New York

KIIS LA also picked up the Miley-Dua and Shawn-Justin songs.

Dua Lipa & Miley Cyrus in Prisoner video, directed by Miley and Alana O'Herlihy | Video screen | RCA Records

Two high-profile collaborations entered the market this week, and both won the support of New York’s Z100. The latest single from The Weeknd also landed on the Z100 playlist this week.

Reporting to the November 24 Mediabase add board, the influential east coast pop station confirms pickups for Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa),” Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster,” and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears.”

“Prisoner” and “Monster” also scored support from 102.7 KIIS LA, the most powerful west coast pop station.

“Prisoner” and “Save Your Tears” already hold Top 50 positions at pop radio; “Monster” is already in the Top 40.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday. Look for “Monster” to claim this week’s most added honor.

dua lipaJustin BieberMiley Cyrusmonsterprisonersave your tearsshawn mendesthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dua Lipa, Post Malone Score Nominations In All “Big Three” Grammy Awards Categories