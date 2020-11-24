Songs By Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber, The Weeknd Added By Z100 New York

Two high-profile collaborations entered the market this week, and both won the support of New York’s Z100. The latest single from The Weeknd also landed on the Z100 playlist this week.

Reporting to the November 24 Mediabase add board, the influential east coast pop station confirms pickups for Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa),” Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster,” and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears.”

“Prisoner” and “Monster” also scored support from 102.7 KIIS LA, the most powerful west coast pop station.

“Prisoner” and “Save Your Tears” already hold Top 50 positions at pop radio; “Monster” is already in the Top 40.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday. Look for “Monster” to claim this week’s most added honor.