in Music News

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

“Monster” received a very warm welcome at pop radio.

Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes in Monster | Video screen | Island/Republic

A collaboration between two of pop music’s top stars, Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” unsurprisingly commanded opening-week enthusiasm at pop radio.

Picked up by 135 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Monster” convincingly ranks as this week’s most added song. As previously reported, “Monster” also topped this week’s Mediabase Hot AC radio add board.

As for pop, Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa)” took second place with 74 adds. The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” grabs third on the Mediabase add board with 42 pickups, while an add count of 18 slots Lil Nas X’s “Holiday” in fourth. Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On,” a new playlist pickup for 17 stations, lands in fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: The Kid LAROI’s “So Done” (6th-most, tie), Ashnikko’s “Daisy” (6th-most, tie), Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” (8th-most), Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & Nav)” (9th-most, tie), Ariana Grande’s “34+35” (9th-most, tie), and Conan Gray’s “Heather” (9th-most, tie).

ariana grandeashnikkoConan Graydon toliverdua lipagunnainternet moneyJustin Bieberlil nas xMiley Cyrusmonsternavpop smokeritt momneyshawn mendesthe kid laroithe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber, The Weeknd Added By Z100 New York

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Good News” Projected For 10K US Sales, 92K Total US Units