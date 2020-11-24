Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

A collaboration between two of pop music’s top stars, Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” unsurprisingly commanded opening-week enthusiasm at pop radio.

Picked up by 135 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Monster” convincingly ranks as this week’s most added song. As previously reported, “Monster” also topped this week’s Mediabase Hot AC radio add board.

As for pop, Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa)” took second place with 74 adds. The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” grabs third on the Mediabase add board with 42 pickups, while an add count of 18 slots Lil Nas X’s “Holiday” in fourth. Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On,” a new playlist pickup for 17 stations, lands in fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: The Kid LAROI’s “So Done” (6th-most, tie), Ashnikko’s “Daisy” (6th-most, tie), Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” (8th-most), Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & Nav)” (9th-most, tie), Ariana Grande’s “34+35” (9th-most, tie), and Conan Gray’s “Heather” (9th-most, tie).