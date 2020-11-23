“The Queen’s Gambit” Breaks Netflix Scripted Limited Series Viewership Record With 62 Million Households In First Four Weeks

Signaled by its steady presence at-or-near the top of the Netflix viewership charts, “The Queen’s Gambit” delivered mammoth numbers in its first four weeks on the platform.

According to Netflix, the critically acclaimed series reached 62 million households in its first four weeks. The number represents the most ever achieved by a scripted limited series on Netflix.

Because Netflix uses a more relaxed standard for calculating viewers (the household only needs to watch for 2 minutes), the figure is not comparable to a traditional TV rating. The number is, however, still fantastic. It is still indicative of massive interest in the seven-episode series.

“I am both delighted and dazed by the response. It’s just all way beyond what any of us could have imagined,” says creator Scott Frank in a statement shared by @NetflixQueue. “But speaking for my fellow producers and the entire cast and crew of the show, every one of whom made me look better than I actually am, we are most grateful that so many took the time to watch our show. And we all look forward to bringing you our Yahtzee limited series next.”

Further indicating the show’s impact, Netflix notes that Google searches for “how to play chess” are at a 9-year peak.