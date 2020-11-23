in Music News

One-Day Sales Event Powers Phoebe Bridgers & Maggie Rogers’ “Iris” Cover Onto Billboard Hot 100 Chart

It’s the first Hot 100 entry for either artist.

Phoebe Bridgers & Maggie Rogers - Iris Cover | Art by Aiden Arata

Making good on an election-related promise, Phoebe Bridgers released a cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” on November 13.

Also featuring Maggie Rogers, the cover was available to purchase as a one-day exclusive on Bandcamp. The formal artist billing was “Phoebe & Maggie,” and proceeds benefited Fair Fight.

The effort proved tremendously successful; despite its single-day of availability, “Iris” ranked as America’s best-selling song for the November 13-19 tracking period. It also generated enough activity to land on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song starts at #57 on this week’s edition of the all-genre chart, which also accounts for streaming and radio activity. “Iris” is the first Hot 100 entry for either artist.

