Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Sam Smith’s “Diamonds,” Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk),” Sam Smith’s “Diamonds,” and Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” officially enter the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Credited with 8,501 spins during the November 15-21 tracking period, “Laugh Now Cry Later” rises three places to a new high of #13. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 660 spins.

“Diamonds” also rises three places, in its case moving from #17 to #14. The Sam Smith single received 7,421 spins during the tracking period (+671).

“Go Crazy” concurrently ascends three spots to #15. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 7,071 (+755).