Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Sam Smith’s “Diamonds,” Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio

Three songs hit the Top 15 on this week’s pop radio chart.

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk),” Sam Smith’s “Diamonds,” and Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” officially enter the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Credited with 8,501 spins during the November 15-21 tracking period, “Laugh Now Cry Later” rises three places to a new high of #13. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 660 spins.

“Diamonds” also rises three places, in its case moving from #17 to #14. The Sam Smith single received 7,421 spins during the tracking period (+671).

“Go Crazy” concurrently ascends three spots to #15. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 7,071 (+755).

