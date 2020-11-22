Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown” Earns #1 At Country Radio

Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown” unsurprisingly improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the Wallen hit seizes the throne from Russell Dickerson’s two-week #1 “Love You Like I Used To.”

Along with ruling for chart points, “More Than My Hometown” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the November 15-21 tracking period.

“More Than My Hometown” follows “Up Down (featuring Florida Georgia Line),” “Whiskey Glasses,” and “Chasin’ You” in becoming Wallen’s fourth number one hit.

“Love You Like I Used To” falls to #2 this week, while Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani)” holds at #3. Hardy’s “One Beer (featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson)” stays at #4, and Chris Lane’s “Big, Big Plans” holds at #5.