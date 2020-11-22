Charli D’Amelio Celebrates 99 Million TikTok Followers With “34+35” Video, Then Becomes First Person To Reach 100 Million

Seemingly poised to reach 100 million TikTok followers earlier this week, social media sensation Charli D’Amelio hit a brief snag as backlash erupted over a YouTube video. D’Amelio lost followers in the immediate aftermath of the video, dropping below the 99 million mark.

By late week, her typical follower gain picked back up.

After re-crossing the 99 million threshold, D’Amelio shared a video dancing to Ariana Grande’s catchy but mathematically unrelated single “34+35” (embedded below).

Sunday morning, she became the first person to reach the 100 million follower mark. D’Amelio’s follower count is 100.3 million as of press time at 11:15AM ET.

D’Amelio holds the platform’s “most followed” distinction by a considerable margin. Addison Rae, second-most popular creator on TikTok, currently has 69.6 million followers.