Charli D’Amelio Celebrates 99 Million TikTok Followers With “34+35” Video, Then Becomes First Person To Reach 100 Million

Charli D’Amelio has reached the impressive 100 million milestone.

Seemingly poised to reach 100 million TikTok followers earlier this week, social media sensation Charli D’Amelio hit a brief snag as backlash erupted over a YouTube video. D’Amelio lost followers in the immediate aftermath of the video, dropping below the 99 million mark.

By late week, her typical follower gain picked back up.

After re-crossing the 99 million threshold, D’Amelio shared a video dancing to Ariana Grande’s catchy but mathematically unrelated single “34+35” (embedded below).

Sunday morning, she became the first person to reach the 100 million follower mark. D’Amelio’s follower count is 100.3 million as of press time at 11:15AM ET.

D’Amelio holds the platform’s “most followed” distinction by a considerable margin. Addison Rae, second-most popular creator on TikTok, currently has 69.6 million followers.

