Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The song had previously hit #1 at pop radio.

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” is officially a multi-format radio #1.

The song, which reached #1 on the pop chart earlier this year, climbs to the top of this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing. Up one place from last week, “Savage Love” seizes the throne from Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth).”

“Savage Love” received ~5,663 spins during the November 15-21 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 97.

“I Hope” settles for #2 on this week’s chart, while The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds at #3. Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” rises one spot to #4, and Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” drops one place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

