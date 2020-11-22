Internet Money, Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV’s “Lemonade” Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV)” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Lemonade” earns #1 on the strength of its ~6,446 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 434.
Played ~6,031 times during the November 15-21 tracking period (-137), Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” drops to #2.
24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)’ stays at #3, while Pop Smoke’s “For The Night (featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby)” rises two rungs to #4. Down one spot, Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE (featuring Young Thug & MIA)” takes #5.
