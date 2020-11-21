in Music News

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, 2nd Week Atop Songs Chart

“Dakiti” continues its impressive YouTube run.

Dakiti video screen | Rimas Entertainment

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” remains the biggest video and song on YouTube.

The official music video received 50 million views during the November 13-19 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 6%, but it is enough to keep “Dakiti” at #1 for a third consecutive week.

“Dakiti” meanwhile spends a second week atop the Global YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for total views across all official/eligible uploads. “Dakiti” received 68.6 million views.

Both acts continue to chart well on the Global YouTube Artists Chart, with Bad Bunny claiming #4 this week (212 million views) and Jhay Cortez grabbing #29 (84.6 million).

